Father Encourages Violence in Shocking Classroom Incident

A shocking incident caught on video has made waves on social media, as a father was seen instructing his son to physically attack another student in their Chinese school. The incident took place in Jilin province and was captured on surveillance footage on December 14.

The ages of the students involved have not been confirmed, but they were attending an after-school class at the time of the incident. In the video, the father can be seen shouting at his son, demanding that he hit his classmate. The father even goes as far as physically pushing and urging his hesitant son to carry out the act of violence.

Fortunately, a brave female teacher intervenes and questions the father’s actions. Despite her efforts, the father continues to ignore her and encourages his son to proceed with the assault. Frightened classmates look on in disbelief as the young boy reluctantly follows his father’s command and attacks his classmate.

The school principal has reported the incident to the police, and the victim’s mother, who reportedly has mental health issues, has been informed. Shockingly, she agreed to a settlement without knowing the full extent of her son’s injuries. This has raised concerns about her ability to make informed decisions.

Chinese social media users have expressed outrage over the father’s actions, calling him “insane” and criticizing the mother for her role in the settlement. Many have also voiced concerns about the long-term impact of such behavior on the young boy, as he is being taught violence his own father.

Unfortunately, incidents of violence and bullying in Chinese schools are not uncommon. Previous incidents have sparked online backlashes, highlighting the need for further attention and solutions to address these serious issues. It is crucial that parents, educators, and society as a whole come together to promote a safe and nurturing environment for all students.