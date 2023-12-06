Hit-and-Run Killer Receives Life Sentence for Vicious Attack

In a shocking case that has left a community devastated, Liam Boydell, 23, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Reece Braithwaite, 35. Boydell deliberately targeted Braithwaite in a revenge attack, driving his car onto the pavement and “running him down” with the intent to cause harm. Braithwaite, who was sitting astride his bicycle at the time, suffered life-threatening injuries and tragically passed away four days later due to “massive and unsurvivable” brain injuries.

During the trial at Hull Crown Court, it was revealed that Boydell’s motive for the attack stemmed from baseless rumors spread an associate. Richard Wright KC, the prosecutor, described the incident as a “deliberate act of targeted vigilantism,” emphasizing that Boydell had intentionally used his car as a weapon. Despite the efforts of healthcare professionals, Braithwaite’s injuries proved fatal, leaving his family and friends devastated.

Boydell showed a complete lack of remorse throughout the proceedings. Even while Braithwaite was fighting for his life in the hospital, Boydell callously posted a laughing emoji on social media in response to a post Braithwaite’s partner. The judge, John Thackray KC, remarked that this action made it difficult to believe that Boydell was truly remorseful.

Boydell’s defense lawyer, Peter Moulson KC, argued that while his client did not intend to kill Braithwaite, his actions were fueled retaliation in the heat of the moment. Moulson emphasized that the laughing emoji was “isolated” and that Boydell deeply regretted his actions, expressing his determination to become a better person.

In delivering the sentence, Judge Thackray expressed the devastating impact of Braithwaite’s death on his loved ones and the community. Boydell was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison before he can be considered for release the Parole Board. The judge concluded acknowledging that Braithwaite’s life was “precious and priceless” and that Boydell had caused irreparable harm to his family and friends.