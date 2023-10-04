TikTok Appoints Filipino Historian Mona Magno-Veluz to Content and Safety Advisory Council

Mona Magno-Veluz, known as Mighty Magulang online, has been appointed as the sole Filipino member of TikTok’s Content and Safety Advisory Council for the Asia Pacific region. Magno-Veluz, a content creator, history enthusiast, and president of the Autism Society of the Philippines, gained popularity during the 2022 elections debunking myths surrounding Ferdinand Marcos’ rule.

With over 480,000 followers on TikTok and 5.4 million likes on her videos, Magno-Veluz has been actively creating Filipino history content on the platform. She also became a partner for FactsFirstPH, an initiative Rappler that aims to combat disinformation through collaboration between legal professionals, journalists, civic society, and content creators.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Magno-Veluz expressed her excitement about joining TikTok’s advisory council. As the only content creator and representative from the Philippines, she aims to contribute to creating genuine, safe, and inclusive digital spaces through her appointment.

TikTok states that the council members will play a crucial role in developing policies and processes that tackle current challenges and anticipate future issues. By incorporating diverse perspectives and expertise in youth safety, free expression, hate speech, and other safety topics, TikTok seeks to strengthen its policies, features, and safety measures.

This appointment highlights Magno-Veluz’s dedication to promoting accurate historical narratives and her commitment to ensuring safety and inclusivity within the digital sphere. By leveraging her platform and expertise, she aims to make a positive impact in the Asia Pacific region.

Sources:

– Rappler.com