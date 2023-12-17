Significant Historical Remains Found in Lehigh Acres Lake

Divers in Lehigh Acres, Florida, recently made a remarkable discovery when they recovered skeletal remains from a small lake. This finding could potentially be the second instance of “historically significant” remains found in Lee County in less than two months. The skeletal remains were found recreational divers in a lake on Oakridge Circle, near Joel Boulevard, prompting the response of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and dive team.

The investigation into these remains has been a challenging one. The divers had to face the dark depths of the lake, with limited visibility pushing them nearly 200 feet below the surface. Additionally, the presence of 8-foot-long alligators necessitated the presence of deputies armed with rifles to ensure the safety of the divers.

Authorities suspect that these skeletal remains may hold historical significance, but further testing and examinations will need to be conducted to confirm this. The investigation is being carried out with great care, as authorities are mindful of preserving any possible evidence or historical artifacts. Collaborating with the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office, the sheriff’s office aims to facilitate the necessary testing and examinations.

This recent discovery in Lehigh Acres follows another significant finding just a month prior. A skull, believed to belong to a Native American, was found in a thrift shop in North Fort Myers. The skull had been placed up for sale, but it was later determined to have cultural significance and was valued at $400.

As the investigation into the skeletal remains in Lehigh Acres lake continues, the authorities are dedicated to unraveling the historical context of these findings. The importance of preserving and respecting our cultural heritage cannot be overstated, and every effort will be made to ensure a comprehensive examination of these remains, shedding light on the past for future generations.