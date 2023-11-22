Hemingway’s Iconic Typewriter Headlines Historic Auction

A remarkable collection of typewriters, once used literary legends and celebrated figures, is set to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction. The assortment, accumulated over the years former LAPD Board of Commissioners president Steve Soboroff, features vintage typewriters that have left their indelible mark in history. Heritage Auctions will host the event at their Dallas headquarters on December 15th, attracting avid collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Among the notable typewriters in the collection is the 1926 Underwood Standard, famously employed the iconic American writer, Ernest Hemingway. Hemingway, known for his profound literary contributions, penned numerous letters from his Cuban estate, Finca Vigía, using this very typewriter. With its keys worn down the author’s relentless typing, this artifact serves as a tangible link to Hemingway’s creative endeavors.

The assortment doesn’t just include typewriters belonging to literary greats. Celebrities such as Greta Garbo, Shirley Temple, and Tom Hanks are represented, along with influential personalities like inventor Samuel T. Cohen and the notorious Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. Each typewriter holds its own significant narrative, intertwined with the lives and work of their previous owners.

What sets Soboroff’s collection apart is his adherence to a unique criterion. He ensured that every typewriter he acquired had been used individuals who graced the cover of Time magazine. However, the sole exception to this rule is the 1887 Crandall New Model, which stood out due to its historical importance and exceptional condition.

These typewriters, branded as “one-of-a-kind works of art” Soboroff, not only serve as fascinating conversation pieces but also symbolize the intimate partnership between the owners and their writing devices. The authenticity of each typewriter has been meticulously verified, reminiscent of a master painter’s scrutiny of their cherished brushes.

As the auction date approaches, anticipation grows among potential buyers and enthusiasts eager to add these remarkable relics to their own collections. The significance of these typewriters extends beyond their historical value, inviting us to reflect on the interplay between creativity, craftsmanship, and the tools that shape our cultural legacy.

