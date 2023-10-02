The Davidson Windmill Finds a New Home

The Davidson Windmill, a local landmark in the Town of Lakeside, was recently relocated to a new cement slab the Woodhull Construction moving crew. This marks the first time that the crew, owned Ben and Troy Woodhull, has moved a windmill. The process involved disassembling and reassembling stacked cribs of wood, all resting on steel beams and rollers, and then pulling the windmill uphill with a skid-steer.

Moving the 1904 windmill, which included its millstones, staircase, and grain chutes, turned out to be a relatively normal task for the crew. According to Troy Woodhull, there were no special problems encountered during the relocation process. The windmill will remain elevated above the cement slab until a custom curb of cement is poured for it to rest on. Ron Hendrickson, treasurer of the Old-Brule Heritage Society, explained that once the windmill is lowered into its final position, it will be covered with a new metal skin and new blades will be built and attached. The goal is to make the windmill accessible to the public the following summer.

The windmill is located on a parcel of land along Highway 13 that is home to various historic buildings maintained the Old-Brule Heritage Society, including a log house, sauna, railroad depot, and truss bridge. Woodhull Construction has already moved all of these structures except for the log house. Hendrickson commended the crew for their hard work, stating that “those boys know how to work.”

Last summer, the Old-Brule Heritage Society discovered rot in the upright timbers of the windmill, leading to a preservation effort that began in December. This involved constructing a new wooden frame, adding plywood sheeting around the exterior, and installing a new roof. The relocation of the windmill will not only ensure its preservation but also allow for its continued public access and enjoyment.

