Hisense Unveils New Mini LED TV Series in 2023

In a recent announcement, Hisense, a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, introduced its impressive lineup of televisions for 2023. Among the notable additions are four new Mini LED TV series. The brand’s latest collection of TVs has garnered significant attention and admiration for its innovative features. However, Hisense isn’t done surprising consumers this year. In October, they released their latest offering, the 100U7KQ, a groundbreaking 100-inch television that is the largest on the market.

The flagship 100U7KQ model, like its counterparts in the U7KQ series, comes with a Mini LED panel. This cutting-edge technology utilizes miniature diodes to create images generating light in precise colors. The diodes behind the screen form zones that can either be illuminated or dimmed depending on the scene. The small size of these diodes allows for the creation of numerous zones, giving users greater control over the image quality.

A unique feature of the 100U7KQ is its impressive 1620 local dimming zones, surpassing other models in the U7KQ series, which have 512 zones (75-inch model), 384 zones (65-inch model), and 240 zones (55-inch model). The Mini LED panel also ensures a high level of brightness, with the 100U7KQ reaching a remarkable 1600 nits. These Mini LED panels distinguish themselves with deep blacks, high contrast, and a wide color gamut, resulting in detailed and immersive visuals.

To recreate a cinematic experience in the comfort of one’s home, modern audiovisual technologies are essential. The Hisense 100U7KQ offers full support for HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Additionally, this 100-inch television supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. Dolby Vision delivers superior HDR imaging, while Dolby Atmos provides a groundbreaking audio experience. The 100U7KQ has been awarded the IMAX Enhanced certification, attesting to its excellent picture quality and DTS sound support. TVs with this certification offer immersive sound and cinema-quality visuals. Furthermore, the 100U7KQ features a Filmmaker Mode, allowing viewers to enjoy movies as intended the creators.

For gaming enthusiasts, the 100U7KQ offers a Game Mode PRO with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which can be increased to 144Hz. This gaming mode automatically detects gaming consoles and minimizes input lag, providing an ultra-low latency experience. With variable refresh rate (VRR) and AMD Freesync Premium support, gamers can enjoy smooth gameplay. The TV also features a Game Bar, a convenient on-screen menu that allows quick access to important TV settings and gaming options during gameplay.

Equipped with the advanced Hi-View Engine processor, the latest Hisense model utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) for continuous image optimization. The processor analyzes each frame to deliver smooth and high-quality visuals. Combined with AI Picture technology, the built-in processor adjusts brightness, improves resolution, and enhances colors for optimal settings based on the viewing environment. The 100U7KQ also incorporates the Total Ambient Adaptive technology, which uses built-in light and color sensors to automatically adjust screen brightness and color temperature according to the surrounding lighting conditions.

AI is also employed in the sports mode of the Hisense 100U7KQ. This intelligent mode analyzes each frame of the action, filling in missing graphics to ensure smooth motion and enhanced dynamics during sporting events.

The 100U7KQ TV is powered the VIDAA U7 operating system, a proprietary OS known for its intuitive interface and fast, seamless performance. VIDAA Smart TV provides access to popular VOD apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, and TVP VOD.

With its state-of-the-art display and sound technologies, the new Hisense TV is perfect for film and series marathons, immersing viewers in a cinematic world like never before.

