Hisense Receives Carbon Footprint Certification for PL1 Laser TV

Hisense, a global consumer electronics and appliances manufacturer, has recently been awarded the carbon footprint certification for its PL1 laser TV TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services. The certification, in accordance with ISO 14067:2018, recognizes Hisense’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The process of calculating the product carbon footprint (PCF) for the PL1 model involved analyzing various stages of the product’s lifecycle, including raw material extraction and processing, manufacturing, distribution, product usage, and waste recycling. Hisense worked closely with TÜV Rheinland to ensure compliance with the latest international standards for carbon footprint assessment.

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of carbon emissions throughout the product’s lifecycle, Hisense can pinpoint areas of high emission and assess their environmental impact. This allows the company to develop optimization plans and evaluate energy management, lifecycle analysis, raw materials, and supply chain management more effectively.

The PL1 laser TV, also known as Smart Laser Cinema, caters to the growing demand for flexible home entertainment options. It features the innovative X-Fusion laser technology, which delivers sharper images and offers customizable screen sizes ranging from 80 to 120 inches, providing a captivating home theater experience with maximum eye comfort.

The carbon footprint assessment of the Hisense PL1 laser TV demonstrates its outstanding quality. The calculation took into account all primary materials, modeled using specific data provided the company. According to the assessment based on the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directive, the PL1 TVs have a 91.2% utilization rate of renewable products.

Hisense aims to contribute to a greener world and provide customers with high-quality products through its innovative solutions and sustainable technologies. To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, the company is preparing for the “End-of-Year 2023 Campaign” with special online and offline discounts on its top-tier products.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a carbon footprint?

A carbon footprint is the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide, produced directly and indirectly a product, organization, or individual over its lifecycle.

2. How does Hisense calculate the carbon footprint of its products?

Hisense calculates the carbon footprint of its products analyzing various stages of their lifecycle, including raw material extraction, manufacturing, distribution, usage, and waste recycling. They work with organizations like TÜV Rheinland to ensure compliance with international standards.

3. What is the PL1 laser TV?

The PL1 laser TV is a product developed Hisense that offers flexible home entertainment options. It incorporates X-Fusion laser technology for sharper images and customizable screen sizes.

4. How does Hisense contribute to a greener world?

Hisense aims to contribute to a greener world through its innovative products and sustainable technologies. They prioritize environmental responsibility and continuously strive to optimize their energy management, lifecycle analysis, raw materials, and supply chain management.

5. What is the “End-of-Year 2023 Campaign”?

The “End-of-Year 2023 Campaign” is a promotional campaign Hisense that offers special online and offline discounts on their top-tier products, coinciding with the holiday season. Customers can take advantage of these discounts to purchase Hisense’s high-quality products at attractive prices.