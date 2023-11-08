Hisense Unveils First 100-Inch TV in a Struggling French Market

In a market that is experiencing a downturn, Hisense has taken a bold step introducing its first 100-inch television in France. The U7KQ, a 4K mini-LED TV from the U7KQ series, aims to captivate sports enthusiasts, gamers, and entertainment lovers.

The U7KQ is already available in 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes. It incorporates mini-LED technology and local dimming, which offers a high contrast ratio and deep black levels. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, the screen can even push it to 144Hz. It also supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to further enhance gaming responsiveness, and it is compatible with various HDR formats including HDR 10+ Adaptive, HLG & Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced. Its 2.1.2 CH audio system delivers a powerful 60W sound and is Dolby Atmos compatible.

“Despite a stable volume in the television market, larger screen sizes have seen a growth of 7% and have emerged as true market drivers since their introduction. French consumers are now embracing diagonal sizes beyond 65 inches,” explains Rémy Journé, Vice President at Hisense France – Brown Products.

Undoubtedly, the television market is facing significant challenges, as indicated recent figures from market research firm GFK for the first half of 2023. During this period, revenues declined 15% compared to the same period last year, a more substantial drop than the overall consumer electronics market.

The high-end TV segment was expected to revitalize the market in 2022. However, it no longer generates growth in Western Europe, although its performance remains above the market average. Therefore, Hisense is taking a risky bet with its 100-inch model, priced at €4,990.