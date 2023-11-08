Hisense Unveils First 100-Inch TV in a Sluggish French Market

Amidst a challenging market, Hisense has introduced its first 100-inch television in France. The U7KQ, a 4K mini-LED TV from the U7KQ series, aims to captivate sports enthusiasts, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

Already available in 55, 65, and 75-inch versions, the U7KQ incorporates mini-LED technology and local dimming, ensuring exceptional contrast and deep blacks. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, the screen can even be pushed to 144Hz. Additionally, it is compatible with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology to enhance gaming responsiveness. The TV supports various HDR formats, including HDR, HDR 10+ Adaptive, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced. Its 2.1.2-channel sound system delivers 60W of power and is compatible with Dolby Atmos.

“Large-sized televisions above 65 inches are driving growth in an otherwise stagnant TV market, with a 7% increase,” explains Rémy Journé, Vice President of Hisense France – Brown Goods. French consumers are now moving beyond the 65-inch diagonal range when it comes to TV purchases.

According to market research from GFK, the TV market in France has experienced a decline in revenue, with a 15% drop during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. This decline is more significant than the average for the consumer electronics market.

While high-end TVs were once considered the saviors of the market in 2022, the premium segment is no longer driving growth in Western Europe. Nevertheless, it still outperforms the market average. Hisense is taking a bold step introducing its 100-inch model, priced at €4,990, in an attempt to revive the industry.

The success of Hisense’s gamble remains to be seen. However, the introduction of a larger-sized TV with advanced features may attract consumers seeking an immersive viewing experience in an otherwise challenging market.

