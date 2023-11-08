Hisense Introduces 100-Inch TV Amidst Sluggish French Market

Despite a sluggish television market in France, Hisense has unveiled its first 100-inch television today. The U7KQ series 4K mini-LED TV caters to sports enthusiasts, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Already available in 55, 65, and 75-inch versions, the U7KQ features mini-LED technology and local dimming, ensuring exceptional contrast and deep blacks. With a refresh rate of 120Hz (upgradable to 144Hz), the TV offers a smooth viewing experience. Additionally, it is VRR compatible, enhancing the responsiveness of video games and supports various HDR formats such as HDR 10+ Adaptive, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced. The TV’s 2.1.2 CH audio system delivers 60W of power and supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience.

“Despite a stable volume in the television market, larger sizes above 65 inches are driving growth since their introduction. The French are now purchasing TVs beyond 65 inches in diagonal,” explained Remy Journe, VP of Hisense France – Brown Goods.

Indeed, recent figures from market research firm GFK for the first half of 2023 indicate that the television market is facing challenging times. Revenue has dropped 15% compared to the same period last year, surpassing the average decline in the consumer electronics market.

In 2022, high-end TVs were regarded as the saviors of the market, but this segment no longer generates growth in Western Europe, although its performance remains above the market average. Hisense’s introduction of the 100-inch model at €4,990 is a bold move in such a challenging environment.

FAQ:

What is mini-LED technology?

Mini-LED is a backlighting technology that utilizes smaller-sized LEDs to provide better local dimming capabilities, allowing for improved contrast and more precise control of backlighting zones.

What is VRR?

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is a feature that synchronizes the refresh rate of a display with the output of the graphics card, reducing screen tearing and providing a smoother gaming experience.

What are HDR formats?

HDR (High Dynamic Range) formats expand the color and contrast range of a television, resulting in more vivid and lifelike images. Formats such as HDR 10+ Adaptive, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced deliver enhanced picture quality.

