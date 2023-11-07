Hisense Launches New TV Series U7K and U6K in Vietnam

Hisense, a leading global TV brand, has recently introduced two new TV series in Vietnam: the ULED Mini-LED U7K and ULED 4K U6K. These TVs offer impressive audio and visual quality at attractive prices, making them the ideal choice for high-quality home entertainment.

The ULED TVs from Hisense stand out for their innovative features and cutting-edge technology. Combining four advanced technologies – Ultra Local Dimming, Ultra Wide Color Gamut, Ultra 4K Resolution, and Ultra Smooth Rate, the ULED TVs deliver impressive picture quality. With the Hi-View Engine chip and Quantum Dot Color technology, these TVs analyze and optimize frame timing in real-time, resulting in high contrast, sharp, and vibrant images. The TVs also feature the HDR10+ Adaptive technology, which optimizes the image based on the surrounding light conditions.

In addition to the stunning visuals, the ULED TVs also offer immersive sound quality. The TVs are equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers, providing a deep and rich audio experience. This integration of Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision image enhances the connection between viewers and content, elevating the entertainment experience to new heights.

These TVs are also designed to cater to gamers. The U7K series features Game Mode Pro 144Hz, allowing users to enjoy incredibly smooth gaming experiences. The U6K and U7K series also support low signal delay, making them excellent choices for gaming enthusiasts. The AI Sport Mode technology, powered artificial intelligence, enhances the clarity and smoothness of fast-moving scenes, ensuring sports enthusiasts never miss a moment.

With their advanced features and superior quality, the ULED Mini-LED U7K and ULED 4K U6K TVs carry the reputation of Hisense as a global brand. Hisense is the second-largest TV brand globally and holds the top position in China for TV sales in 2022 and the first half of 2023. These new TV series are a testament to the brand’s strong investment in display and image processing technologies.

To celebrate the launch of the new TV series, Hisense is offering special promotions for customers. From October 16 to November 30, 2023, customers who purchase a ULED TV will receive an extended warranty of up to 3 years, free access to the FPT Play entertainment app for 3-6 months, and gifts worth up to 2 million VND.

Hisense TVs are available at leading electronics stores in Vietnam, providing customers with a wide range of options for high-quality home entertainment.