Enhancing the Future of Television: Hisense and Verance Collaborate to Bring NextGen TV Capabilities to Mass Market

Hisense, a leading consumer electronics company, has joined forces with Verance to introduce an exciting development in television technology. This groundbreaking collaboration marks the introduction of the first mass market ATSC watermark detection for NextGen TVs across Hisense’s ATSC 3.0 product lines. This innovation empowers broadcasters to offer consumers a whole new level of interactive experiences through select Hisense ULED and Laser TVs, whether they receive their television signal via cable, satellite, or antenna.

More Television Programmers Offering Interactive Capabilities

This collaboration signifies Hisense’s commitment to expanding the number of television programmers presenting interactive features in the living room. With this technological advancement, cable networks and regional sports networks can now join local stations and national networks in delivering these captivating new experiences to viewers.

Unlocking the Potential of NextGen TV

The Verance Aspect watermark serves as a high-performance, commercial implementation of the ATSC audio A/334 watermark specification. Hisense pioneers in the consumer electronics industry being the first to commercially launch watermark detection, ensuring enhanced ATSC 3.0 capabilities on Hisense NextGen TVs.

Immersive Interactive Experiences Enabled Watermark Signals

Broadcasters incorporate watermark signals into their services, seamlessly passing through all distribution paths and set-top boxes to be reliably detected Hisense ATSC 3.0 TVs. These watermark signals ignite the launch of NextGen TV broadcast applications, enabling a wide range of interactive experiences for consumers who have opted in. Viewers can now enjoy engaging features such as Sports Betting, Fantasy Sports, Watch Party, Personalized News & Weather, and Advanced Emergency Information.

Bridging the Gap for NextGen TV Services

The absence of Verance watermarking restricts over 80% of U.S. households from accessing NextGen TV interactive services, including viewers who rely on cable, satellite, or over-the-top distribution paths. By implementing watermark detection, Hisense is determined to bring NextGen TV functionality to all viewers, regardless of their chosen television signal provider. This inclusive approach aims to enrich the entertainment experience for Hisense consumers introducing an array of new interactive services.

A Promising Collaboration for NextGen TV Solutions

Douglas Kern, Hisense USA Head of Product Marketing, expressed his excitement for expanding NextGen TV interactive services to all viewers, stating, “We are excited to expand NextGen TV interactive services to all of the viewers of national networks, local stations and cable networks regardless of how they receive their television signal, all while bringing many new interactive services to Hisense consumers.” Nil Shah, CEO of Verance, echoed his enthusiasm, emphasizing that their partnership with Hisense positions the company as an industry leader in developing innovative NextGen TV solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is ATSC?

ATSC stands for Advanced Television Systems Committee. It is an international standards organization that develops technical standards for digital television broadcasting.

2. What is a watermark signal?

A watermark signal is a digital signal embedded into media content, such as television broadcasts or audio recordings. It carries information about the content and can be used for various purposes, such as copyright protection or interactive features.

3. What are NextGen TVs?

NextGen TVs, also known as ATSC 3.0 TVs, are the next generation of televisions that offer advanced features and improved capabilities compared to previous TV technologies. They are designed to provide enhanced picture quality, sound, and interactive experiences for viewers.

4. How does watermark detection benefit consumers?

Watermark detection enables consumers to access a wide range of interactive experiences and features on their NextGen TVs. This includes options like Sports Betting, Fantasy Sports, Watch Party, Personalized News & Weather, and Advanced Emergency Information.

5. Will other television manufacturers adopt this technology?

While the collaboration between Hisense and Verance is specific to Hisense’s ATSC 3.0 product lines, it is possible that other television manufacturers may consider implementing watermark detection technology in the future to enhance the capabilities of their own products.