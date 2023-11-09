Hisense Launches Groundbreaking UK Ad Campaign with Leeds Agencies

Hisense, the renowned electricals manufacturer, has teamed up with Leeds-based agencies IMA-HOME, Hatch, and Ponderosa to launch its largest brand campaign in the UK to date. The innovative campaign, called “Choose Smarter,” aims to establish Hisense as a prominent player in the UK market.

For the first time ever, Hisense will feature a television advert in the UK, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion plans. The campaign will also encompass out-of-home (OOH) advertising, digital marketing initiatives, public relations efforts, and social media activations.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, emphasizes the importance of this momentous moment: “Appearing on TV for the first time signifies a major step in our growth and establishes us within the UK as a key player in the market.” Bhatoye further highlights Hisense’s commitment to product development, stating that the company offers consumers high-quality specifications across their TV and white goods product ranges at an affordable price point. This commitment to quality without exorbitant pricing is the central focus of the Choose Smarter campaign.

IMA-HOME’s television campaign is particularly noteworthy, as it showcases the advanced technology of Hisense products at a fraction of the cost of its competitors. The advert will be broadcasted on Sky Adsmart, video-on-demand platforms, and YouTube, targeting In-Market, Affinity, and Custom Audiences.

By unveiling this groundbreaking campaign, Hisense aims to empower consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions. Instead of relying solely on brand reputation, Hisense encourages consumers to consider the actual value and quality of their products. By doing so, consumers can avoid overspending on products simply due to a popular brand name.

