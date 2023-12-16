Houston ISD Releases A through F Accountability Scores for Public Schools Amid Legal Battle

Houston ISD recently revealed the long-awaited A through F accountability scores for its public schools, despite a judge’s decision to block the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from doing the same. In a surprising move, HISD officials opted to use the same methodology and new formula that the TEA had planned to employ, a decision that some districts feared would lead to a significant decline in scores.

According to the findings, a total of 111 schools in HISD received a D or F grade, while 64 schools were assigned a C grade. On a more positive note, 58 schools were awarded a B grade, and only 35 schools managed to achieve an impressive A grade.

The Houston Chronicle reported that a trial is scheduled for February 12th to determine whether the TEA will ultimately be permitted to release the accountability scores. This legal battle has left education stakeholders in a state of uncertainty and has sparked heated debates about the transparency and fairness of the grading system.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, HISD’s decision to release the scores demonstrates their commitment to providing schools, parents, and the wider community with comprehensive and accurate information regarding the performance of district schools. The A through F accountability system aims to hold schools accountable for their performance and identify areas for improvement.

Although the scores were finally released, the legal battle surrounding this issue is far from over. Whatever the outcome may be, it is crucial to prioritize the needs of students and ensure that their education remains the focal point of these discussions. The emphasis should be on using accountability measures to drive positive change and support schools in delivering high-quality education to all students.