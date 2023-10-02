Netflix Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights to “His Three Daughters” Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Lyonne

Netflix has recently obtained the global distribution rights for the highly anticipated family drama film, “His Three Daughters.” The movie, directed Azazel Jacobs, features an ensemble cast led Emmy nominees Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Lyonne, who portray the titular siblings.

The film follows the story of three estranged sisters who reunite when their father’s health deteriorates. As they come together to plan for the future, each sister brings her unique perspective and struggles to cope with the inevitable. Katie (Carrie Coon), the eldest sister, is known for her high-strung nature and meticulous attention to practical details. Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), the middle sister, is worn out after a year of taking care of their father. Lastly, Christina (Elizabeth Olsen), the youngest sister, constantly teeters on the edge of tears as she clumsily attempts to bring harmony to their father’s small apartment.

Aside from directing, Jacobs also wrote and edited the film. The main cast includes Jovan Adepo as Benji, Rudy Galvan as Angel, Jay O. Sanders as Vincent, and more. Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), “His Three Daughters” has been met with critical acclaim and currently holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 20 reviews.

The acquisition deal for “His Three Daughters” reportedly cost Netflix a minimum of $7 million, marking it as the streaming giant’s third acquisition from TIFF, preceding “Woman of the Hour” featuring Anna Kendrick and “Hit Man” directed Richard Linklater.

Executive producers for the film include Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Maya Rudolph, Peter Friedland, Neil Shah, and Sophia Lin. The film is produced Azazel Jacobs, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, Lia Buman, Marc Marrie, Mal Ward, Matt Aselton, Tim Headington, Jack Selby, and Diaz Jacobs.

