Netflix Acquires “His Three Daughters” at TIFF: Here’s What We Know

Netflix has recently acquired the global rights to the tear-jerking drama “His Three Daughters” from director Azazel Jacobs. The streaming giant reportedly paid around $7 million for the movie following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This marks one of several recent acquisitions for Netflix from festivals and elsewhere.

Directed Azazel Jacobs, known for films like “French Exit” and “The Lovers,” “His Three Daughters” tells the story of three estranged sisters who come together when their father’s health worsens. The eldest sister is high-strung Katie, who worries about the practical details. Rachel, the middle sister, is ready to move on after taking care of their father for a year. And Christina, the youngest sibling, tries her best to keep the peace as they navigate their father’s small apartment.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, Jovan Adepo, and more. With a runtime of 1 hour and 42 minutes, “His Three Daughters” is a heartfelt drama that explores the complexities of family relationships.

Early reviews for the film have been positive, with an 80 rating on Metacritic and a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 20 reviews. Critics have praised the acting performances and the film’s ability to create an intense and emotionally resonant experience.

No release date has been announced for “His Three Daughters” on Netflix. However, fans of heartfelt dramas and powerful performances can look forward to its debut in the near future.

