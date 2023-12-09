Tinley Park Family Illuminates the Holidays to Support Local Animal Shelter

Summary: The Hirsch family of Tinley Park is bringing the magic of the holiday season to their community hosting a dazzling light display at their home on Nottingham Dr. But this is no ordinary light show, as the family is using their festive display to raise funds for a local animal shelter. Visitors are not only treated to a visual feast of twinkling lights and decorations, but they can also enjoy a hot cup of coffee with all the fixings while supporting a good cause. The holiday house is also hosting pet adoption events in partnership with PAWS of Tinley Park, giving visitors the opportunity to find their new furry family member.

While the light display is a beautiful spectacle, its roots lie in the community’s desire to come together and brighten everyone’s spirits. The organizers of the event believe that bringing joy and happiness to their neighbors is of utmost importance, especially during these challenging times. What started as a simple strand of lights quickly turned into a breathtaking display that captures the essence of the holiday season.

The Hirsch family and their dedicated team of volunteers have put in countless hours to ensure that every corner of their property is filled with festive cheer. Their ultimate goal is to not only light up the night sky but also to make a positive impact helping animals in need. By donating a portion of the proceeds to PAWS of Tinley Park, they are actively contributing to the welfare of animals and supporting the community they love.

So, if you’re looking for a magical holiday experience and want to make a difference in the lives of shelter animals, make sure to stop the Tinley Park holiday house on Nottingham Dr. Your visit will not only bring a smile to your face but also help brighten the lives of the furry friends at PAWS of Tinley Park.