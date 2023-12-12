New Wave of Australian Hip Hop Artists Rising to Fame on TikTok

The Australian hip hop scene has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years, thanks in part to the emergence of new artists finding success on TikTok. Platforms like TikTok have provided musicians with a unique opportunity to showcase their talents and connect with a wider audience, ultimately propelling them to mainstream recognition.

Up-and-coming artists such as SRIRACHI and KAHUKX have utilized TikTok as a launching pad for their careers. SRIRACHI, whose debut EP “SRIRACHI SAFARI” dropped last month, saw her TikTok following skyrocket to over 300,000 after her videos went viral. One of her most popular videos, “rachis greatest hits of 2021,” garnered 4.2 million views and showcased her personality, a vital aspect of being a successful artist in today’s music industry.

Similarly, KAHUKX went from virtual obscurity to being hailed as one of the best up-and-coming hip hop artists in Australia, all thanks to his viral freestyles over drill beats on TikTok. He released his debut EP, “NOTHING TO SOMETHING,” and credits TikTok with not only changing his life but also deepening his connection with his growing fanbase. TikTok provides him with a platform to showcase different aspects of himself that may not be suitable for other social media platforms.

Both SRIRACHI and KAHUKX emphasize the importance of authenticity and engagement with their audience on TikTok. SRIRACHI advises aspiring artists not to be shy and to just post their content, as quality is subjective. For KAHUKX, TikTok serves as a tool to showcase different facets of his artistry and connect with his fans on a more profound level.

The success of these artists on TikTok cannot be attributed solely to luck. They have studied and learned from others who have found success on the platform, recognizing the effectiveness of TikTok as a marketing tool. They both encourage supporting and recognizing the journeys of other emerging artists while forging their own paths to success.

As the Australian hip hop scene continues to evolve, the intersection between music and technology will play an increasingly significant role. TikTok and similar platforms provide artists with unprecedented opportunities to gain exposure and break through in a competitive industry. With the continued rise of TikTok and the emergence of new talent, the future of Australian hip hop looks exciting and promising.