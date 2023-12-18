Turbulence Hits Hinsdale High School as Basketball Coaches Resign

In a surprising turn of events, Hinsdale High School District 86’s basketball programs are facing more turbulence as the head coach and two assistant coaches of Hinsdale Central’s girls basketball team have resigned from their positions. This development has resulted in the postponement of an important game against Proviso West High School.

The school’s athletic director, Mike Jezioro, will now step in as an interim coach while the department searches for both interim and permanent replacements. Jezioro is actively working with his counterparts at Proviso West to reschedule the postponed game, ensuring minimal disruption to the players’ schedules.

The school has expressed gratitude to the Red Devil community for their patience in the midst of this situation. They also acknowledged the community’s ongoing support in nurturing the growth, development, and success of their student-athletes.

Erin Navolio, the now former head coach, has chosen not to comment on her resignation. Her LinkedIn page reveals that she dedicated over a decade to coaching girls basketball at Hinsdale Central before becoming the head coach in 2022. Additionally, Navolio is a teacher at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in La Grange.

This latest setback adds to the already existing troubles faced the school district’s basketball teams. Just a few weeks ago, a mother sued the district after her son, a player on the South boys basketball team, was initially cut from the team. The mother alleged that this was in response to her son’s claims of bullying the former head coach. The school district eventually reversed their decision and allowed the boy to rejoin the team.

As the search for new coaching staff begins, the entire Hinsdale community hopes for stability and a fresh start for their beloved basketball programs.