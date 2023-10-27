Recovering Hina Khan Shares Message of Positivity and Support for TV Actors

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan recently shared an uplifting message on her Instagram story. The picture showed her in a patient’s dress with a bandage, indicating that she had been hospitalized. Despite this, she appeared radiant and full of energy. Hina’s caption read, “No matter where you are, what state of mind you are in, if you find a mirror, do not miss to click a mirror selfie.” She added another message, urging everyone to spread love and happiness.

Hina believes that a simple mirror selfie has the power to cheer anyone up, regardless of their circumstances. According to her, spreading love and happiness can make life easier for everyone involved. It’s a stark contrast to the negativity and sadness often perpetuated in the world.

While the reason for Hina’s hospitalization at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital remains unknown, her positive outlook and message suggest that she is doing well now. Despite her own health struggles, Hina continues to support her fellow actors. Recently, she took to social media to stand in solidarity with Ankita Lokhande, a contestant on Bigg Boss 17.

Earlier, Hina had shared her own experience of being unwell during a work trip to Canada. On her birthday, she apologized to her fans for not being able to respond to their wishes due to her health. However, she expressed her gratitude for all the messages and assured her fans that she would reply once she starts feeling better.

Hina Khan’s resilience and positive attitude serve as an inspiration to many. Her words remind us of the power of a simple mirror selfie and the importance of spreading love and happiness in our daily lives.

