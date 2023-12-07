Himanshi Khurana Opens Up About Breakup with Asim Riaz

Summary: Himanshi Khurana, Punjabi singer and former contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, recently spoke out about her breakup with Asim Riaz. After sharing a screenshot of their personal chat discussing their religious differences, Himanshi clarified that she is a secular person and does not intend to disrespect any religion. She also announced that she is quitting social media platforms after facing criticism and negativity.

In a recent statement, Himanshi Khurana addressed the end of her four-year relationship with Asim Riaz. While citing religious differences as the reason for their breakup, the Punjabi singer expressed that she and Asim had been unfairly criticized for “using the religion card.” Himanshi emphasized that she is a secular person and has no intention of hurting any religious sentiments.

However, after announcing their split, Himanshi faced backlash from certain sections of the audience. In an attempt to clarify her stance, she shared a screenshot of her chat with Asim, where he asked her to explain the religious differences that led to their breakup. Himanshi hoped that sharing this conversation, people would understand that both she and Asim had mutually decided to end their relationship.

Himanshi and Asim’s love story began during their time together on the hit reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Their bond grew even stronger as they appeared in music videos together, such as ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’ and ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’. Himanshi went on to break her nine-year-long relationship with her former boyfriend to be with Asim.

Unfortunately, it seems that the pressures of their relationship and the public scrutiny may have contributed to their breakup. In response to the incessant negativity she faced, Himanshi has decided to take a break from social media altogether.

In conclusion, Himanshi Khurana has openly addressed her breakup with Asim Riaz, emphasizing that she is a secular person and does not wish to disrepute any religion. Her decision to share a screenshot of their chat was an attempt to clarify their mutual reasons for parting ways. As fans await further updates, Himanshi has taken a step back from social media to focus on herself and her well-being.