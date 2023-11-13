TikTok Becomes the New Frontier for Job Applications

Hotel operator Hilton Australasia is shaking up the traditional job application process asking candidates to submit video applications on TikTok instead of the usual CVs and cover letters. With the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, many companies, including Hilton, are reevaluating the value of traditional application materials.

Hilton believes that video applications on TikTok provide unique insights into a candidate’s ability to excel in customer-service roles. “When you need somebody who’s going to have really good interpersonal skills…you’ve got no idea [if they can do that] from the paper side,” says Hilton’s regional human resources director, Mary Hogg. These video applications allow candidates to showcase their personality and engage directly with the camera, creating a more authentic representation of themselves.

The decision to embrace TikTok as a job application platform is also influenced the rise of generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT. Hilton acknowledges that with tools like ChatGPT, it has become easier for jobseekers to create generic resumes and cover letters. By using TikTok, candidates are compelled to be more genuine and spontaneous, as they’re required to face the camera and make an impression in just 30-60 seconds.

While Hilton’s campaign is open to all roles, it is primarily targeted at entry-level positions and aims to attract Gen Z workers, who are more active users of TikTok. However, this shift to video applications does have its limitations. Applicants may struggle to include all the necessary details about their education and experience within the time constraints. Nevertheless, Hilton plans to address these blind spots through follow-up interviews with hiring managers.

As the debate around the future of traditional application materials continues, video applications on platforms like TikTok are gaining traction, particularly in frontline customer-service and hospitality roles. The corporate world, however, still values the CV and cover letter as a reliable source of information about a candidate’s education, skills, and work experience.

