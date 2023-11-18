TikTok: The New Frontier for Job Applications?

The hiring process is evolving, and the Hilton hotel chain is at the forefront of this change. In a bold move, Hilton is encouraging jobseekers to submit TikTok videos instead of traditional resumes. The company believes that embracing this new approach, they can attract a younger generation of workers and gain valuable insights into candidates’ interpersonal skills.

The recruitment process at Hilton has been outlined in a video posted on their TikTok account, @hiremehiltonau. This video urges potential applicants to showcase their suitability for roles at Hilton in a one-minute video. The company advises users to make TikTok videos, tagging Hilton and using the hashtag #hiremehilton.

Mary Hogg, Hilton Australasia’s regional human resources director, explained that this TikTok pilot program aims to attract Gen Z workers. She emphasized that simply looking at a written CV does not provide sufficient information about a candidate’s interpersonal skills. By requesting TikTok videos, Hilton can gain a better understanding of an applicant’s ability to handle guest relationships and enhance the overall guest experience.

It is worth noting that Hilton still accepts traditional written CVs through its website for those who are not on TikTok or prefer a more conventional approach. The intention is to provide an alternative option while remaining inclusive to all jobseekers.

While this innovative approach may raise concerns about potential discrimination or ethical issues, legally there is nothing preventing an employer from requesting TikTok videos as part of the job application process. However, it is crucial for employers to ensure that such requirements do not unreasonably impact applicants, avoiding any form of discrimination, especially based on age.

TikTok has made waves in the job market before, launching the #TikTokResumes program earlier this year. This program encouraged applicants to showcase their skills through videos resembling a “personal essay” with looped-in audio. It seems that TikTok is becoming a new frontier for job applications, providing an opportunity for candidates to showcase their talents in a creative and engaging format.

So, will TikTok videos become a common part of the job application process? Only time will tell. But for now, Hilton is breaking from convention and taking a step towards embracing the future of hiring.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I still submit a traditional resume to Hilton?

Yes, Hilton still accepts traditional written CVs through its website. Submitting a TikTok video is just an alternative option for those who prefer to showcase their suitability for roles at Hilton in a more creative and engaging format.

2. Is the use of TikTok videos in the hiring process legally acceptable?

Legally, there is nothing preventing an employer from requesting TikTok videos as part of the job application process. However, employers must ensure that such requirements do not unreasonably impact applicants and avoid any form of discrimination.

3. Why is Hilton encouraging TikTok videos for job applications?

Hilton aims to attract a younger generation of workers embracing TikTok videos. They believe that traditional written CVs may not provide enough information about a candidate’s interpersonal skills, which are crucial for roles that involve guest relationships and enhancing the overall guest experience. TikTok videos offer a more dynamic way for jobseekers to showcase their suitability for these positions.