Former Hawks Player John Collins Lists Atlanta Condo for Sale

Former Atlanta Hawks player John Collins has recently put his luxurious Atlanta condo on the market. The stunning property, known as The Hillcrest, boasts an impressive array of features and amenities that are sure to attract potential buyers.

As you enter The Hillcrest, you will be greeted a recessed entryway and an elegant arched foyer, perfect for storing coats and other items. The spacious living room is the perfect place to relax and unwind, with its tray ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, and entertainment center complete with stacked stone accents.

One of the standout features of The Hillcrest is the option to install the modular “Ultimate Kitchen Two” set. This state-of-the-art kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, special lighting, and custom-made cabinets, perfect for any aspiring chef or culinary enthusiast.

The master suite in The Hillcrest is designed with comfort and style in mind. With plenty of room for storage, the master bedroom is spacious and inviting. The master bathroom offers a full-sized hand-laid tile shower, his and hers vanity, linen storage, and a relaxing bathtub, creating a luxurious and peaceful space to unwind after a long day.

It is no surprise that The Hillcrest has gained popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok. Titan Factory Direct, a modular home building company servicing the Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico areas, has garnered attention with their exceptionally active TikTok account, showcasing their beautiful homes and inspiring dreams of building the perfect home.

If you are in the market for a stunning Atlanta condo with all the luxurious features you desire, look no further than The Hillcrest. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful property. Contact John Collins or the listing agent for more information and to schedule a viewing.