Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Caught on Audio Berating Staff Members in Profanity-Laced Tirade

In a recent audio recording, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas can be heard verbally abusing one of her staff members in a profanity-laced tirade. Jackson Lee, who has a reputation for being one of the “meanest” members of Congress, is heard berating the staff member, calling him a “f- -k-up” and accusing him of not having a brain.

The incident took place during a conversation about a piece of paper related to an event organized Ovide Duncantell, founder of the Black Heritage Society, Inc. Jackson Lee expressed her frustration with the staff member for not knowing the details of the event and giving the paper to someone else.

This is not the first time that Jackson Lee has been caught mistreating her staff. In 2011, former staff members reported that she used demeaning language and forced them to work long hours. She was also accused of demanding her staff members to drive her everywhere, regardless of the distance.

Furthermore, Jackson Lee faced controversy in 2019 when she was forced to resign as the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF). A former employee had filed a lawsuit alleging that she was fired as retaliation for planning legal action regarding an alleged 2015 rape a supervisor within the CBCF. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed in 2020.

It is concerning that a member of Congress, who should serve as a role model and advocate for the well-being of her constituents and staff, would engage in such abusive behavior. This incident sheds light on the toxic work environment that some congressional staffers endure and raises questions about the accountability and professionalism of those elected to represent the people.

