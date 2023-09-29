Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Win Emmy for Documentary “In Her Hands”

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have achieved Emmy success as producers of the Netflix documentary “In Her Hands.” The mother-daughter producing team won the award for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary at the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards. The documentary follows Zarifa Ghafari, Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor, and focuses on her experiences leading up to the Taliban takeover in 2021.

“In Her Hands” was up against tough competition in the Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary category, including “A Radical Life,” “Apart,” “Not Going Quietly,” and “Watergate: High Crimes in the White House.” The film was also nominated for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Editing, contributing to Netflix’s 18 total nominations.

The documentary sheds light on the danger and personal struggles faced Ghafari. It highlights her bravery and determination as she fought against adversity as a female leader in Afghanistan during a turbulent time. The success of “In Her Hands” is a testament to the power of storytelling in shedding light on important social and political issues.

The award-winning film is the result of a collaborative effort. In addition to the Clintons, executive producers include Tamana Ayazi, Stephen Ellis, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Roma Khanna, George Loening, Marcel Mettelsiefen, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Rob Sharenow, Ben Silverman, Siobhan Sinnerton, and Johnny Webb. Ayazi and Mettelsiefen served as directors. The production was a joint effort between Netflix, Propgate, Moondogs Productions, and Hiddenlight Productions.

The recognition received Hillary and Chelsea Clinton for their work on “In Her Hands” reaffirms their commitment to storytelling and raising awareness about important political and social issues. Through their Emmy win, they have provided a platform for Ghafari’s story to resonate with audiences worldwide.

