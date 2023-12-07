New Animated Series “Hilda” Brings Adventure and Magic to Netflix

The highly anticipated animated television series “Hilda” has made its debut on Netflix, bringing the beloved characters from Luke Pearson’s graphic novel series to life. The first season of “Hilda” premiered on September 21, 2018, and is now available to stream on Netflix.

The show follows the fearless adventures of Hilda, an 11-year-old blue-haired girl, who, alongside her mother Johanna and her deer fox companion Twig, relocates to the fictional city of Trolberg after their previous home is destroyed. Hilda’s encounter with a troll sets off a chain of events that disrupts their peaceful existence in the wilderness.

The voice cast of “Hilda” includes talented actors such as Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-ojo, Daisy Haggard, Oliver Nelson, Rasmus Hardiker, and John Hopkins, who bring the characters to life with their stellar performances.

To watch “Hilda” Season 1 on Netflix, simply visit the platform’s website or download the app and sign up for an account. Netflix offers a range of subscription plans, starting at $6.99 per month for the Standard with Ads Plan, which provides access to a vast library of TV shows and movies, but includes ads. The Standard Plan at $15.49 per month is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. The Premium Plan, priced at $22.99 per month, offers the same benefits as the Standard Plan, but for four supported devices at a time and with content displaying in Ultra HD.

