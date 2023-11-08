Trot for a Cause: The Dress-Up Dash with a Charitable Spin

In an extraordinary footrace that goes beyond the ordinary, the Turkey Trot presents a unique opportunity for individuals of all fitness levels to participate. Not just limited to seasoned runners, this event invites walkers, families, stroller-pushing parents, children, and even our beloved furry companions to come together and experience the joy of running for a good cause.
But what sets the Turkey Trot apart from other races? It’s the charming addition of a costume contest. Participants, both human and canine, are encouraged to dress up for the occasion. The creativity and enthusiasm poured into these outfits are truly remarkable, making the event a celebration of community, togetherness, and the spirit of giving back.
What makes the Dress-Up Dash even more significant is its impact on local organizations. With every step taken, participants contribute to a meaningful cause. The Turkey Trot proudly donates 100% of its proceeds to The Next Door organization, an initiative dedicated to empowering community members facing housing and related challenges.
The generous support doesn’t stop there. Recognizing the importance of the cause, Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda have pledged to match every dollar raised the event beyond an astonishing $5,000 mark. This commitment underscores their dedication to making a real difference in the lives of those in need.
Join in the fun, gather your family, lace up your running shoes, and unleash your creativity as you prepare your costumes. Whether you trot alongside walkers or sprint ahead, your participation will leave a lasting impact on the community. Together, let us embrace the Trot for a Cause and make a difference one step at a time.
———-
FAQ:
- Q: Can I participate if I’m not a runner?
- A: Absolutely! The Turkey Trot welcomes participants of all fitness levels, including walkers and those pushing strollers. It’s all about getting involved and supporting the cause.
- Q: Can I bring my kids and pets?
- A: Yes! The event encourages families to join in the fun and even welcomes furry friends. It’s a fantastic way to spend quality time together while making a difference.
- Q: How are the costume contest winners determined?
- A: The costume contest winners are selected based on creativity and enthusiasm. So, let your imagination run wild and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.
- Q: Which organization benefits from the race proceeds?
- A: The Turkey Trot is proud to support The Next Door organization, which works tirelessly to empower community members facing housing and related challenges. Your participation directly contributes to their meaningful cause.
- Q: How can I contribute beyond my registration fee?
- A: Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda have committed to match every dollar raised the event beyond $5,000. You can also spread the word about the event to encourage others to participate or consider making a direct donation to The Next Door organization.