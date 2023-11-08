Trot for a Cause: The Dress-Up Dash with a Charitable Spin

In an extraordinary footrace that goes beyond the ordinary, the Turkey Trot presents a unique opportunity for individuals of all fitness levels to participate. Not just limited to seasoned runners, this event invites walkers, families, stroller-pushing parents, children, and even our beloved furry companions to come together and experience the joy of running for a good cause.

But what sets the Turkey Trot apart from other races? It’s the charming addition of a costume contest. Participants, both human and canine, are encouraged to dress up for the occasion. The creativity and enthusiasm poured into these outfits are truly remarkable, making the event a celebration of community, togetherness, and the spirit of giving back.

What makes the Dress-Up Dash even more significant is its impact on local organizations. With every step taken, participants contribute to a meaningful cause. The Turkey Trot proudly donates 100% of its proceeds to The Next Door organization, an initiative dedicated to empowering community members facing housing and related challenges.

The generous support doesn’t stop there. Recognizing the importance of the cause, Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda have pledged to match every dollar raised the event beyond an astonishing $5,000 mark. This commitment underscores their dedication to making a real difference in the lives of those in need.

Join in the fun, gather your family, lace up your running shoes, and unleash your creativity as you prepare your costumes. Whether you trot alongside walkers or sprint ahead, your participation will leave a lasting impact on the community. Together, let us embrace the Trot for a Cause and make a difference one step at a time.

———-

FAQ: