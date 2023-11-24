Hilarious LGBTQ+ Thanksgiving Videos to Keep You Entertained

Amidst all the chaos and mishaps that often happen during holidays, the LGBTQ+ community knows how to find humor in the midst of it all. And what better way to laugh at ourselves and everyone else than through social media? This Thanksgiving, we have curated some of the funniest videos from TikTok and Instagram for your entertainment.

1. Sugar Sugar: Watch as this clever video showcases the relatable struggle of trying to resist the temptation of endless sweet treats during Thanksgiving. It’s a hilarious reminder that self-control goes out the window when faced with pumpkin pie and apple crisp.

2. Wise Words: In this video, instead of quoting someone else, we see LGBTQ+ individuals offering witty and comical advice for surviving family gatherings during the holiday. From witty comebacks to strategic avoidance, these nuggets of wisdom will have you laughing and nodding in agreement.

3. It’s Always Aunt Linda: We all have that one eccentric relative who tends to steal the show at Thanksgiving. This video hilariously captures the essence of Aunt Linda and her penchant for oversharing and unconventional opinions at the dinner table.

4. Goal Setting: This video takes a spin on the traditional practice of setting New Year’s resolutions and applies it to Thanksgiving. Watch as LGBTQ+ individuals hilariously navigate their way through setting unrealistic goals for the day, like avoiding political debates or not going back for seconds (or thirds) of mashed potatoes.

5. All Parades Are Gay: In this fun and lighthearted video, LGBTQ+ individuals dub all Thanksgiving parades as “gay parades.” It’s a playful way of embracing their own identity and humorously highlighting the LGBTQ+ presence in all aspects of life.

6. 9 Clapbacks For Ignorant Family Members: Instead of quoting specific clapbacks, this video showcases LGBTQ+ individuals sharing hilarious examples of how to respond to ignorant comments from family members. These witty comebacks will surely leave you inspired and ready to handle any awkward situation that may arise.

7. How To Do Karaoke Right: This comical video offers a tongue-in-cheek guide on how to perform karaoke at Thanksgiving gatherings. From picking the perfect song to embracing your inner diva, these tips will have you belting out tunes and having a blast.

8. Best Pie For Bottoms: This cheeky video hilariously combines a love for baked goods with a playful twist on LGBTQ+ terminology. It’s a lighthearted reminder that humor knows no bounds, even when it comes to dessert preferences.

9. Now, It’s a Family Gathering: Watch as LGBTQ+ individuals hilariously transform their everyday clothing into festive attire for Thanksgiving. From adding glitter and feathers to their outfits to wearing turkey hats, this video captures the colorful and creative spirit that defines LGBTQ+ culture.

So, if you’re in need of a good laugh this Thanksgiving, make sure to check out these hilarious LGBTQ+ videos. They not only showcase our ability to find humor in any situation but also provide a fresh and entertaining perspective on this beloved holiday.

FAQs:

Q: Where can I find these videos?

A: You can find these hilarious LGBTQ+ Thanksgiving videos on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Q: Can I share these videos with my friends and family?

A: Absolutely! These videos are meant to be shared and enjoyed everyone. Spread the laughter and brighten up someone else’s day with these comical Thanksgiving moments.