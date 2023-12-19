Heather Mitchell Reflects on Her Diverse Acting Career

Heather Mitchell AM, a renowned Australian actress with an impressive career spanning over four decades, recently took a trip down memory lane in an interview with 9Honey. Mitchell shared insights into her diverse acting career, personal life, and some of the iconic projects captured on her Instagram account.

While Mitchell has worked alongside some of the world’s greatest actors, directors, and writers, she admits that she is most frequently recognized for her role in the children’s TV series Spellbinder. Mitchell played the character Ashka in this wildly successful adaptation of a book series. The series, which was filmed in China and Poland, aired on Channel 9 and became a favorite among young viewers. Mitchell finds it hilarious that people still approach her for selfies, imitating her character’s actions, even years after the show has ended.

In addition to her iconic role in Spellbinder, Mitchell has been involved in numerous other projects throughout her career. One of her recent endeavors is the heartwarming Christmas film, Jones Family Christmas, which is now streaming on Stan. Mitchell portrays the matriarch of the family, a country woman living on a farm, who is eager to reunite her loved ones. She expresses her joy over playing this character and hopes for a warm response from viewers.

During the filming of Jones Family Christmas, Mitchell continued a delightful behind-the-scenes tradition she’s followed for years. She loves giving presents on opening nights and has developed a unique gesture of gifting hand-decorated toasts to her castmates. From sourdough landscapes to gluten-free portraits, Mitchell’s toast gifts tell stories and have become cherished mementos.

Throughout her career, Mitchell has also had the opportunity to work with renowned actors like Hugo Weaving in Love Me, a film currently streaming on Binge. She cherishes the heartfelt connections she has with her colleagues and values the rituals she and her husband, Martin McGrath, have created to maintain their bond despite the demands of their freelance careers.

Undoubtedly, one of the highlights of Mitchell’s career was portraying influential American lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the play RBG: Of Many, One. Mitchell found it incredibly fulfilling to not only say the words of this extraordinary woman but to also delve into her personal life. The production, crafted writer Susie Miller, received an overwhelming response from audiences and is set to return to the Sydney Theatre Company in 2024 after a sold-out premiere season in 2022.

Heather Mitchell’s acting career has been diverse and filled with memorable projects. From her iconic role in Spellbinder to her recent work in Jones Family Christmas and RBG: Of Many, One, Mitchell continues to captivate audiences with her talent and passion for storytelling.