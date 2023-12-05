Actress Anya Taylor-Joy Struggles with Android Phone

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit,” recently had an amusing encounter with a fan’s Android phone. While attending the CCXP convention in Brazil, Taylor-Joy graciously stopped to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. However, when one fan asked her to take a selfie with their Android phone’s front-facing camera, it became clear that Taylor-Joy was more familiar with iPhones.

In a viral video captured the fan, Taylor-Joy can be seen attempting to take a selfie pressing the side button on the Android phone. Much to her surprise, the screen went dark and revealed the fan’s locked home screen wallpaper. Although Taylor-Joy tried again, checking the buttons on the Android to ensure she pressed the correct one, she encountered the same issue. Frustrated, she exclaimed a profanity before returning the phone to the fan.

The relatable video quickly gained attention on social media, with many users jokingly suggesting that the fan should switch to an iPhone. Some even commented that the video would make the perfect Apple advertisement. Others pointed out the different camera controls on iPhones versus Android phones, noting that iPhone users simply need to use the volume buttons to take a photo.

In other news, Taylor-Joy recently got married to musician Malcolm McRae in a beautiful ceremony in Venice, Italy. The star-studded event included guests such as Miles Teller, Cara Delevingne, Evan Ross, and Julia Garner.

While the video of Taylor-Joy struggling with the Android phone may have provided some laughs, it serves as a reminder of the varying features and functions of different smartphone brands.