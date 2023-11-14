Netflix’s ‘Exploding Kittens’ Animated Series Delivers a Divine Comedy

Netflix has just released an exciting teaser trailer for their upcoming animated series, ‘Exploding Kittens.’ A hilarious and irreverent take on the popular card game and comic of the same name, the show promises to deliver a fresh and outrageous brand of humor.

The series revolves around a cosmic conflict between Heaven and Hell that escalates to epic proportions when both God and the Devil find themselves trapped inside the bodies of chunky house cats. Headed creators Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman, the show boasts an impressive lineup of talent, including the voices of Tom Ellis as the mischievous God Cat, alongside David Gborie, Lucy Liu, Mark Proksch, Ally Maki, Sasheer Zamata, and Abraham Lim.

What sets ‘Exploding Kittens’ apart from other animated comedies is its unapologetic adult humor. Netflix made the wise decision to target a mature audience, allowing the series to explore crass and hilarious quips that perfectly suit the outlandish premise. This push for comedic irreverence is sure to resonate with fans of the card game and comic, as well as newcomers seeking a unique and entertaining experience.

The animation is in capable hands, with seasoned filmmaker Eddie Rosas directing several episodes. Rosas brings a wealth of experience to the table, having worked on beloved series such as “The Simpsons” and films like “The Iron Giant.” With his guidance, viewers can expect top-notch visuals that match the comedic tone of the show.

‘Exploding Kittens’ is set to premiere on Netflix in early 2024, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. As the conflict between Heaven and Hell spills into our world through the furry vessels of God Cat and Devil Cat, audiences will be treated to a divine comedy unlike anything they have seen before.

