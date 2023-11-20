New Graduation Controversy on Kish Island Challenges Hijab Rules

Amidst controversy and defiance, the chancellor of the international campus of Sharif University of Technology on Iran’s Kish Island has resigned following a recent graduation ceremony. The incident occurred when female students defied hijab rules appearing without head-coverings during the ceremony.

Photos and videos circulated on social media, capturing the majority of girls at the ceremony wearing graduation hats while their hair flowed freely over their shoulders instead of being covered with headscarves. The action of these students was deemed “outside norms” Ali Selk-Ghaffari, the university’s chancellor, who expressed regret over the violation of academic regulations and dignity. In response, he offered his resignation in a publicly released letter to the university’s board of trustees.

Kish Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is a free trade zone and a popular tourist destination. The international campus of Sharif University of Technology, renowned for its academic merit, hosts approximately 900 students.

This act of defiance has stirred controversy and criticism from pro-establishment media and social media users who believe that the authorities failed to enforce hijab rules. The public relations department of Sharif University of Technology reported that both the chancellor and educational deputy left the ceremony prematurely due to the observed violations of hijab rules. The university issued a statement apologizing to esteemed families of martyrs, veterans, and those devoted to the Islamic Republic. They also pledged to take immediate and serious action against those who defied the rules and others responsible for the incident.

Despite the criticism, some student groups have praised Sharif University’s bold stance against hijab rules during the graduation ceremony. Progressive Students, a network of dissident students active in various universities since 2019, commended the act as a display of civil disobedience that challenges the existence of the Islamic Republic.

The controversy surrounding defiance of hijab rules has been growing in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being arrested for “unfitting hijab” in 2020. This tragedy sparked widespread protests across the country, particularly in universities. In response, authorities have intensified efforts to enforce hijab rules, resulting in strict measures such as impounding vehicles and shutting down businesses that do not comply.

As this issue continues to unfold, it raises important questions about personal freedom, religious expression, and the role of women in Iranian society. How will the Islamic Republic navigate these challenges? Will there be further protests against the enforcement of hijab rules? Only time will reveal the impact of these events on the ongoing discourse surrounding hijab in Iran.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is hijab?

Hijab refers to the practice of modesty in Islamic culture, particularly involving the clothing choices and covering of the head and body for women.

What is the Islamic Republic of Iran?

The Islamic Republic of Iran is a country in Western Asia that follows Islamic principles and has a political system governed Islamic law.

What is civil disobedience?

Civil disobedience refers to the intentional refusal to comply with certain laws or regulations as a form of protest against perceived injustice or unfairness.