High Winds Cause Power Outages Across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

Michigan Power Outages Caused Strong Winds

Strong winds wreaked havoc across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula on Saturday, causing widespread power outages and disruptions. Close to 50,000 customers of Consumers Energy were affected the outages, leaving them without electricity. Midland County was one of the hardest-hit areas, with about 16.5% of Consumers Energy customers in the county experiencing power loss due to downed power lines.

The wind gusts reached up to 50 mph in some parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service’s wind advisory. This advisory warned of the possibility of power outages. More than 37,000 people in Michigan reported ongoing power disruptions at the time of reporting.

Midland Fire Department responded to multiple reports of downed power lines and fallen trees in the city. The wind-related incidents caused road closures and travel difficulties throughout Midland County. The Greater Midland Tennis Center also had to close due to the power outage, resulting in rescheduled matches for the Northeast Michigan Tennis Association (NEMTA) district championships.

Restoring power to the affected areas may take up to two or three days due to the high number of outages and limited staff availability on the weekend. Consumers Energy had approximately 400 service employees in the field, with additional crews ready to assist later in the evening. They aimed to restore power to all customers the end of Sunday, December 10.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for northern Lower Michigan until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph were expected. Consumers were encouraged to use the Consumers Energy map to track the estimated time of restoration for their specific areas and sign up for text notifications.

While DTE reported a relatively small number of power outages, officials clarified that the high winds were not the primary cause of these outages.