Romance, Secrets, and Intrigue Unfold in High Tides

Romance, sex, and luxury take center stage in the captivating Belgian drama, High Tides. Premiering on Netflix, this series introduces audiences to a group of wealthy families as they spend a summer in the picturesque town of Knokke. But beneath the surface of lavish lifestyles lies a web of secrets waiting to unravel, and the remarkable Belgian cast brings these complex characters to life.

Leading the cast is Pommelien Thijs, who plays Louise Basteyns, the daughter of a wealthy family and the girlfriend of Alexandre. Thijs delivers a compelling performance as Louise, a young woman struggling with bipolar disorder whose world is turned upside down when a newcomer named Daan arrives in town and captures her attention.

As Alexandre Vandael, Willem De Schryver portrays a young man torn between his loyalty to his girlfriend, Louise, and his familial obligations. De Schryver skillfully showcases the inner conflict of a character burdened his family’s expectations and haunted a mysterious secret.

Eliyha Altena brings a fresh energy to the series as Daan, a newcomer to Knokke who becomes entangled in a complicated love triangle with Louise and Alexandre. Altena’s portrayal of Daan’s artistic spirit and his journey of self-discovery adds depth to the character.

Manouk Pluis shines as Anouk, Daan’s neighbor, and object of his initial attraction. Pluis captivates viewers with Anouk’s charm and mystery as a local casino employee. Alongside Pluis, Ayana Doucouré portrays Margaux, Louise’s friend, and member of her inner circle. Doucouré effortlessly portrays the complexities of Margaux’s privileged upbringing and her disapproval of Louise’s newfound connection with Daan.

The talented ensemble cast also features Kes Bakker as Matti, Jef Hellemans as Victor, Emma Moortgat as Emilie, Anna Drijver as Melissa, Ruth Becquart as Eleonore, Geert Van Rampelbergh as Patrick, Ini Massez as Angelique, Pieter Genard as Jan, Jasmine Sendar as Christine, Gene Bervoets as Jacques, and Felicia Van Remoortel as Olivia.

High Tides takes viewers on a captivating journey filled with romance, secrets, and intrigue. With its outstanding Belgian cast and compelling storyline, this drama is sure to captivate audiences around the world. Prepare to be swept away the high tides of Knokke and the lives of its intriguing characters.