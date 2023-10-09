Wachusett Golfer Ayden White Named Team’s Third Captain

Ayden White, a senior at Wachusett High School, received a surprise announcement from his coach before a recent golf match. Coach Nick Guerin named White as the team’s third captain, alongside senior captains Perry Flagg and Jason Manxhari. White’s solid performances on the golf course, as well as his high-level character, earned him this honor. His teammates congratulated him and expressed their support.

Guerin praised White’s leadership skills and the positive impact he has on the team. White has not only excelled on the golf course but has also taken the time to support and mentor his fellow teammates. This gesture was acknowledged Guerin, who wanted to recognize Ayden’s efforts.

White, who joined the varsity team as a sophomore, never expected to be named captain and was thrilled with the decision. He has been working to boost team morale and has been a great friend to his teammates. White is known for his dedication and positive attitude.

Teammates Manxhari and Flagg expressed their pride in White and acknowledged the impact he has had on their lives. White’s inclusion as the third captain is well-deserved, according to Flagg.

The Wachusett Mountaineers currently have a record of 9-5, thanks to the strong performances of talented freshman Ricky Narain. Last week, the team secured a spot in the upcoming Div. 1 Central Mass. tournament with a unique tiebreaking victory over Leominster.

In another high school golf match, the Westborough Rangers have been led senior captains Brendan Estaphan, James Kaminski, Connor McDermott, and Aaron Schwartz. Estaphan, an accomplished tennis player as well, highlighted the mental aspects of both sports and how staying relaxed and focused is key to his success.

Sandy Robichaud, the former Westborough girls’ golf coach and current Rangers boys’ coach, shared her connection to Alexa Pano, a young golfer who recently won on the LPGA Tour. Robichaud met Pano when she was a young girl and has followed her golf journey.

The MIAA has released the schedule for the upcoming postseason tournaments, including the Central Mass. Championships and the State Championships.

