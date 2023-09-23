Friday Night Football: CIF-SS and L.A. City High School Football Scores

Here are the scores from the CIF-SS and L.A. City high school football games that took place on Friday, September 22.

In the Camino Real League, Bishop Montgomery defeated Bosco Tech with a score of 29-14. St. Monica also had a victorious game against Mary Star, winning 35-0.

The Canyon League saw Moorpark dominate over Oak Park with a score of 46-6. Camarillo had a strong performance, defeating Royal 39-7. Newbury Park had a high-scoring game against Thousand Oaks, ultimately winning with a score of 54-42.

Oxnard Pacifica had an impressive game against Dos Pueblos in the Channel League, winning 68-7. Rio Mesa also had a dominant game, beating Channel Islands 56-0. Santa Barbara emerged victorious against Ventura, with a final score of 28-10.

In the Cottonwood League, Maranatha defeated Anza Hamilton 42-6.

The Desert Valley League saw Coachella Valley win against Desert Hot Springs with a score of 47-21. Indio also emerged victorious in their game against Desert Mirage, winning 28-0. Cathedral City had a close game with Twentynine Palms, ultimately winning 15-0. Yucca Valley dominated Banning with a final score of 57-0.

In the Foothill League, Valencia defeated Castaic with a score of 48-14. Hart also had a strong game, beating Golden Valley 42-9.

Highland dominated Littlerock in the Golden League with a final score of 50-0. Palmdale also had a successful game, defeating Knight 45-21. Quartz Hill emerged victorious in their game against Lancaster, winning 20-7.

There were many other exciting games in different leagues as well. Dana Hills defeated Anaheim Canyon 47-14 in a nonleague game. Mater Dei had a strong performance, defeating Baltimore St. Frances Academy with a score of 20-7.

These are just a few highlights from the many high school football games that took place on September 22. The scores show the hard work and dedication of these young athletes. Congratulations to all the teams on their performances!

