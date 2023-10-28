Fresh High School Football Game Results: Highlights from Friday’s Matches

Friday night saw a flurry of intense high school football games across CIF-SS and L.A. City. Fans gathered in anticipation as teams clashed on the field, showcasing their skills and determination. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, here are some of the standout games from Friday, Oct 27.

In the Almont League, San Gabriel showcased their prowess with a convincing 21-3 victory over Alhambra. Bell Gardens left no room for doubt, crushing Keppel with an overwhelming scoreline of 71-6. Schurr pulled off an impressive win, defeating Montebello with a commanding score of 49-28.

Over in the Angelus League, Loyola displayed their dominance defeating Cathedral with a comprehensive 27-6 victory. Paraclete put on a show, delivering a devastating defeat to Crespi with a final score of 42-0. St. Paul showcased their resilience and determination, securing a hard-fought 37-32 win against St. Francis.

The Bay League witnessed a thrilling showdown between Culver City and Santa Monica, with Culver City emerging victorious the narrowest of margins, winning with a score of 27-26. Palos Verdes asserted their dominance with an impressive 48-7 victory over Peninsula. Meanwhile, Mira Costa edged out Redondo with a final score of 21-14.

Football enthusiasts were treated to a remarkable game in the Big 4 League as Garden Grove outclassed Katella with a resounding 42-7 victory. Marina managed to eke out a close win, defeating Segerstrom with a narrow margin of 21-19.

These are just a few of the games that captivated spectators on Friday. The hard work and dedication displayed these young athletes is a testament to their passion for the sport. High school football continues to be a platform for up-and-coming talent, showcasing their abilities and providing thrilling entertainment for fans across the nation.

FAQs:

Q: Where can I find the complete list of high school football scores?

A: You can find more about the high school football scores on MaxPreps [source](https://www.maxpreps.com/), a platform that provides comprehensive coverage of high school sports events.