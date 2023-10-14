Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard: October 13, 2017

Friday night football games certainly did not disappoint as high school teams battled it out on the field. Here is a comprehensive list of the scores from various leagues across the country.

In the Almont League, Bell Gardens narrowly defeated Montebello with a final score of 21-19. San Gabriel dominated Keppel with a final score of 41-8. St. Francis triumphed over Cathedral with a score of 41-25, while Loyola defeated Crespi with a final score of 45-28. St. Paul emerged victorious over Paraclete with a final score of 40-28.

In the Baseline League, Rancho Cucamonga outplayed Chino Hills with an impressive 49-0 win. Upland defeated Etiwanda with a final score of 42-28. Mira Costa secured a close victory against Santa Monica with a final score of 28-21. Culver City dominated Peninsula with a resounding 43-7 win. Palos Verdes shut out Redondo Union with a final score of 42-0.

Other notable wins included King defeating Corona with a commanding 51-0 victory, Great Oak edging out Murrieta Mesa with a close 14-7 win, and Chaparral winning a single point against Murrieta Valley with a final score of 36-35.

Across various leagues, there were many intense matches and exceptional performances. Players displayed their dedication, skill, and determination to secure victories for their teams.

This article summarizes the scores from high school football games played on October 13, 2017. The information provided is sourced from local news outlets and the official high school sports organizations.