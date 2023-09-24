How to Download and Play High Energy Heroes

High Energy Heroes, a highly anticipated game comparable to Apex Legends Mobile, has recently been released in China. While gamers around the world are excited about this launch, there are some unique steps involved in downloading and playing the game due to its China-only release. This guide will walk you through the process of getting High Energy Heroes on your Android or iOS device.

Before you start the installation process, it’s essential to note that High Energy Heroes currently only supports two login methods: WeChat and QQ. If you don’t have an account on either platform, you’ll need to create one. To do this, simply download the respective app from your device’s app store.

After installing WeChat or QQ, proceed to create an account. However, please keep in mind that these platforms may be restricted or banned in certain countries, such as India. In such cases, you can try using a phone number from a different country during the registration process, or you may need to wait for the game’s global release.

For Android users, the process of installing High Energy Heroes is slightly different. Here are the steps:

1. Download the APK File: Visit a trusted source, like the Uptodown website, to download the latest High Energy Heroes APK file. Make sure you have a fast and stable internet connection as the file is approximately 2 GB in size. Once downloaded, use a file manager app to install the APK on your Android device. You may need to allow installations from unknown sources in your device settings.

2. Login with WeChat or QQ: Open the game after installation and complete the login process using your WeChat or QQ account. If you encounter network errors or connection issues, consider using a China or Hong Kong VPN app to establish a stable connection.

Please note that the game interface will be in Chinese. You can use Google Translate or other translation tools to help you understand the in-game text.

For iOS users, the steps are as follows:

3. Change App Store Region: Open the App Store on your iOS device and navigate to your profile. Select ‘Country/Region’ and change it to ‘China mainland.’ Accept the Terms and Conditions and choose ‘None’ as the payment method. Enter “Shanghai” in the street fields, use a 6-digit PIN for the postcode, and choose a district/province.

4. Download High Energy Heroes: With your App Store region set to China, search for the game using its Chinese name, 高能英雄. Locate the game and click the download icon. After the download and installation are complete, open the game and log in using your WeChat or QQ account.

Once you’ve successfully logged in, you’ll be able to explore the world of High Energy Heroes in its main lobby. Keep in mind that accessing the game may be challenging if you’re not in China or don’t have access to WeChat or QQ accounts. In such cases, patience is required as there is currently no official word on a global release date. Stay tuned for updates if you’re eager to experience this thrilling mobile gaming adventure.

Definitions:

– APK File: An APK file is the installation package format used Android operating system.

– WeChat: WeChat is a multi-purpose messaging, social media, and mobile payment app developed Tencent.

– QQ: QQ is an instant messaging software service developed Tencent.

– VPN: A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows users to create a secure connection to another network over the internet.

