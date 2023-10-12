Freshippo Premier: Alibaba’s High-End Supermarket Concept

Alibaba’s supermarket chain, Hema Fresh (also known as Freshippo), has unveiled its first ‘black label’ high-end store in Shanghai. Named Freshippo Premier, the supermarket aims to attract a diverse clientele beyond the upper middle-class. The store’s Chief Designer, Peng Xi, explains that they aim to cater to customers who enjoy shopping, love food, and value a healthy lifestyle, regardless of their income.

Unlike traditional high-end supermarkets that focus mainly on imported goods, Freshippo Premier offers a balance between imports and domestic products. Approximately 50% of the store’s offerings consist of imported goods, while the other 50% includes Hema’s own brand, third-party brands, and local produce sourced from in and around Shanghai. The timing of the store’s opening just before the Mid-Autumn Festival led to a high demand for local delicacies such as crabs and dried goods.

One of the unique features of Freshippo Premier is its emphasis on customer experience. The store is designed with a circular layout that encourages customers to wander and explore. Additionally, customers can conveniently make their purchases through the store’s in-app and WeChat mini program checkout. Sampling and smaller portions are also available to give customers the opportunity to try out new products.

This new high-end store comes amid rumors of Hema’s potential initial public offering (IPO) following the company’s restructuring earlier this year. Hema founder and CEO, Hou Yi, announced in January that the supermarket had achieved profitability for the first time since its establishment seven years ago. With the opening of the black label store and the introduction of their Store X member’s shops, Hema and Alibaba are making aggressive moves to expand and further establish their presence in the retail market.

