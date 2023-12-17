Rash of High-End Home Thefts in Metro Detroit Linked to Organized Chilean Thieves

Authorities in Metro Detroit have been dealing with a wave of organized burglaries targeting high-end homes. These burglaries are believed to be the work of organized crews of thieves from Chile. The thieves are skilled at evading capture and have been able to avoid security systems during their break-ins. In response to the string of burglaries, 31 local and federal law enforcement agencies have formed a task force to track down the culprits.

The thieves are primarily targeting isolated, high-end homes throughout Metro Detroit, regardless of the neighborhood. The homes they choose tend to have thick landscaping and are located near wooded areas, golf courses, or trails. These areas provide cover for the thieves to stake out the houses and wait for an opportune moment to strike.

Once they have gained entry, the thieves use jammers to block wireless alarm and security systems, making it difficult for authorities to be alerted to their presence. They typically target valuable items such as jewelry, electronics, and safes. The stolen items are then either sold to fences in the Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City areas or shipped back to Chile.

Law enforcement believes that the thieves are part of an organized crime network that originates in South America, specifically Chile. The crews are highly trained and continuously move around the country to avoid detection. They enter the U.S. either illegally at the border or through the Visa Waiver Program, which allows citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States without a visa for up to 90 days.

In an effort to combat these burglaries, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has formed a task force with various law enforcement partners. The federal government is involved in the investigation, as these crimes are not limited to a single jurisdiction. The goal of the task force is not only to apprehend the thieves but also to prevent future break-ins.

The thieves have already been captured on surveillance cameras, but their skill at evading security systems has made it difficult to apprehend them thus far. Law enforcement is working diligently to track down these organized burglars and put an end to their crime spree in Metro Detroit.