New Opportunity for Cricket Fans: ICC World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals and Final Tickets on Sale

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly waiting for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals and final. The tournament has been an absolute thrill so far, and now fans have the chance to witness the crowning of a new champion in person. The last set of tickets for the semi-finals and final will be available for purchase on November 9.

The first semi-final is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 15, followed the second semi-final in Kolkata on November 16. Finally, the highly anticipated final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19. Teams like India, South Africa, and Australia have already secured their spots in the semi-finals, while New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are competing for the final spot.

Cricket fever has taken over the city of Kolkata, with fans eagerly looking for tickets to the second semi-final match. Despite the uncertainty of India’s presence in this match unless Pakistan secures an unlikely berth, the enthusiasm among the fans remains high. The demand for tickets is evident, as advertisements are flooding social media platforms offering various sections of the stadium for sale.

An advertisement on a Facebook group claims to have tickets available for the semi-final match at Eden Gardens. The post mentions seats in the B, D, C, and K blocks, both upper and lower tiers, as well as tickets for the ClubHouse. The response has been overwhelming, with 57 inquiries in just 20 hours.

As the anticipation builds, cricket fans are leaving no stone unturned to secure their seats in the stadium. Prices for the remaining tickets range from Rs 7,660 to Rs 17,635. The demand is so high that tickets for the first semi-final, featuring India, are being sold at an astonishing price of Rs 1 lakh.

Cricket fans are urged to act quickly as these tickets are expected to sell out fast. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness history being made at the ICC World Cup 2023. Grab your tickets and get ready to cheer on your favorite team in person!

