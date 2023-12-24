High Court Orders Detailed Affidavit on Prison Photos

The Punjab & Haryana High Court has directed the DGP (Prison), Punjab, to file a detailed affidavit regarding self-clicked photographs allegedly taken from inside the jail a murder accused and circulated on social media. The court order came during the hearing of a bail application the accused, who is currently in Central Jail, Patiala.

The court noted that the complainant’s counsel had presented self-clicked photographs of the accused taken inside the jail and shared on social media. The court also highlighted that one of the photographs displayed the accused along with other undertrials, holding a number of mobile handsets. Expressing concern over the state of Punjab Prisons, the court remarked that if the submissions of the complainant’s counsel are found to be true, it reveals the sorry state of affairs inside the jails of Punjab.

The next hearing for the case has been scheduled for January 4th. It is worth noting that the Punjab & Haryana High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the issue of mobile phones being used inside jail premises inmates, and has demanded information on the measures in place to prevent the entry of prohibited items.

Additionally, the court has established a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed Prabodh Kumar, IPS, Special DGP, Punjab State Human Rights Commission, to investigate an alleged TV interview given Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The purpose of the investigation is to ascertain the accountability of the officials involved.

The case titled “Jagtej Singh vs. State of Punjab” has seen appearances from Saurav Bhatia, the advocate for the complainant, G.S. Sidhu, the advocate for the petitioner, and Digvijay Nagpal, the Assistant Advocate General representing the respondent/State.