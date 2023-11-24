Delhi High Court Demands Action Against Rahul Gandhi for Disclosing Rape Victim’s Identity

The Delhi High Court has taken a stern stance on the issue of disclosing the identity of a minor rape victim on social media. In response to a petition filed social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, the court has directed the Delhi Police to file a status report within 10 days, demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The petitioner argues that Gandhi violated the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, sharing sensitive details and the photograph of the victim’s parents on social media. This act is seen as a breach of the laws protecting the identity of minor victims of sexual offenses.

Quoting a Supreme Court judgment in Nipun Saxena v. Union of India, the petitioner emphasizes that disclosing personal information and details of a victim only adds to the suffering of the victim and their family. In this case, the public disclosure Gandhi has put the lives of the victim’s family members at risk.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also appeared in court, supporting the petition and expressing displeasure over the lack of action against Gandhi. The NCPCR argues that while the offending post was withheld in India following their notice, it still remains accessible to the public outside the country.

The court, comprised of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna, has scheduled the next hearing for December 21, emphasizing the urgency of a timely response from the Delhi Police.

It is important to note that protecting the identity of rape victims, especially minors, is crucial to ensure their safety and well-being. Disclosing such details can have severe consequences for the victims and their families, who are already traumatized the heinous crime committed against them.

