The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy to Stream on HIDIVE

The highly anticipated anime series, The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy, will be available for streaming on HIDIVE this fall. The premiere date is set for October 2nd. The adaptation is being animated Studio Passione, with Hiroyuki Morita serving as the director.

Leading up to the streaming announcement, a new trailer for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy was released, along with the introduction of the theme songs for the anime. “1000-nen Ai” Chiai Fujikawa will serve as the opening song, while “Yururi” Kaho will be the ending theme.

The main cast for the anime includes Marina Inoue as Leonis Death Magnus, Yui Ishikawa as Riselia Ray Crystalia, Hiromi Igarashi as Elphine Fillet, Aya Suzaki as Regina Mercedes, Honoka Kuroki as Sakuya Sieglinde, Arisa Nakada as Shary Shadow Assassin, Ai Kakuma as Roselia, Tomofumi Ikezoe as Blackas, and Daisuke Hirakawa as Leonis.

The source material for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy is a light novel series that is currently on its 12th volume. It started serialization in 2019 under the MF Bunko J imprint. Additionally, there is an ongoing manga adaptation with art Asuka Keigen in the Shonen Ace magazine.

Yen Press has obtained the license for the English translation of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy light novels and has described the plot as follows: “Awakening from a thousand years of magical stasis, the Dark Lord Leonis finds himself in the body of a 10-year-old boy. He enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight against the enigmatic monsters known as the Voids. As Leonis unravels the mysteries of this new era, he wonders if the Voids are somehow connected to his past.”

