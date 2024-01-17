How to Safeguard Your Personal Snaps on Snapchat

In our digitally connected world, privacy has become a paramount concern when it comes to sharing personal moments. Snapchat, the popular instant messaging platform, recognized this need and introduced the ‘My Eyes Only’ feature to protect your private snaps from prying eyes. This feature acts as a secret storage space within the app, allowing you to keep your most personal and cherished photos and videos safe.

To set up ‘My Eyes Only’ on Snapchat, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Snapchat app on your Android device or iPhone.

2. Swipe up from the Camera Screen to access Memories.

3. Select the snap you want to hide, press and hold it, then tap the “Hide Snap” (My Eyes Only) option.

4. Choose “Quick Setup” and create a passcode as per the instructions.

To move snaps to ‘My Eyes Only’:

1. Open the Snapchat app on your mobile device.

2. Swipe up from the Camera Screen to open Memories.

3. Select the snap you want to hide, press and hold it, and tap the “Hide Snap” (My Eyes Only) option.

4. Tap ‘Move’ and enter your passcode if prompted.

If you want to change your ‘My Eyes Only’ passcode:

1. Open the Snapchat app on your mobile device.

2. Swipe left in Memories and tap the “My Eyes Only” option.

3. Tap ‘Options’ at the bottom right corner.

4. Select the “Change Passcode” option and follow the on-screen instructions.

However, it’s crucial to remember your passcode because if you forget it and choose to reset it, you will lose all the snaps saved to ‘My Eyes Only’. Unfortunately, there is no way to access the saved snaps if you don’t know the passcode.

Snapchat’s ‘My Eyes Only’ feature provides an added layer of protection to your private moments in an era of constant sharing. By following these steps, you can ensure that your personal snaps remain hidden and secure. Guard your privacy and enjoy sharing only what you want with your trusted connections on Snapchat.