New Documentary on Hideo Kojima Coming to Disney+

In exciting news for fans of renowned video game designer Hideo Kojima, a new documentary titled “Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds” is set to premiere on Disney+ in spring 2024. The film offers a rare glimpse into Kojima’s creative process and his journey in launching his independent studio.

While the description and trailer of the documentary portray a certain self-assuredness, with Kojima being hailed as the “first auteur of video games,” it remains to be seen whether the film will delve deeper into the behind-the-scenes aspects of Kojima’s collaborations and long-term relationships with his colleagues.

Although the star-studded trailer features appearances Norman Reedus, Nicholas Winding Refn, George Miller, Guillermo del Toro, Chvrches, Grimes, and Woodkid, it is hoped that the documentary will focus more on the insights and experiences of those who have worked closely with Kojima over the years. While it’s always captivating to see Kojima interact with celebrity friends, it’s the contributions of individuals like Yoji Shinkawa that hold the potential to offer a more profound understanding of Kojima’s creative genius.

Speculation among fans has even led to hopes of a surprise appearance from Tomokazu Fukushima, a longtime collaborator who has been absent from the scene since Metal Gear Solid 3. Whether this dream becomes a reality or not, viewers eagerly await the release of the film to uncover its true content and narrative.

In the meantime, fans can listen to Kojima’s podcast and ponder the mystery of “OD,” which has left many curious and intrigued. The release of “Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds” is sure to be a highly anticipated event, bringing Kojima’s exceptional talent and visionary ideas to a broader audience.