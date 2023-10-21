The Art of Concealing Kitchen Appliances

In designing a seamless and chic kitchen, Garrow Kedigian suggests concealing appliances such as ovens installing them inside cabinets and using regular cabinet doors to hide them. This technique creates a sleek and elegant look, but it’s important to consider the functionality of your kitchen space before committing to this design choice.

If your oven is frequently in use, keep in mind that the cabinet door will often be open. Therefore, it’s crucial to ensure that the open door does not disrupt major foot traffic in the kitchen. Garrow Kedigian’s layout, for instance, is ideal as guests are mainly seated on the opposite side of the dining room and are not interacting with the cabinet kitchenette. However, if your kitchen has limited walking space and you anticipate people passing through the room during social gatherings, this design may not be suitable for you.

To complement the concealed oven, Kedigian suggests placing a tray on top of the stovetop. This simple and cost-effective solution not only adds an aesthetic element but also provides a convenient spot to keep the tray when using the stove.

When it comes to other kitchen appliances such as refrigerators and dishwashers, opting for panel-ready appliances can be a great choice. These appliances allow you to add custom panels that match the rest of your cabinets, creating a cohesive and seamless look throughout your kitchen.

By incorporating these design techniques, you can achieve a stunning hideaway kitchen that seamlessly blends into the rest of your home.

Sources:

– Expert advice from Garrow Kedigian, interior designer.

– Personal knowledge and research.